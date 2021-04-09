Charles City Housing Authority gets $250,000 federal grant

WASHINGTON, DC – The Charles City Housing Authority is getting $250,000 to buy surveillance cameras and outdoor lighting.

The grant is part of $13.7 million going to Public Housing Authorities throughout the country for safety and security improvements.

“Keeping families who live in public housing safe in their homes is important to their health and everyday well-being,” says U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These grants go a long way to ensure that public housing residents are protected and have peace of mind as they go about their lives.”

These funds are awarded through HUD’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program, which supports public housing authorities as they address the safety of public housing residents. The money can be used to install, repair, or replace capital equipment or systems that contribute to a safer living environment for residents, including security systems/surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks, doors, and carbon monoxide detectors.