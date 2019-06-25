Charles City Board of Ed approves sale of North Grand building

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Board of Education in Charles City has approved the sale of the North Grand building to a developer who will renovate the building and turn it into apartments.

All five board members voted in favor of the measure. The building was sold for $1.

The developer, Shawn Foutch, said they will preserve the history of the building.

“We really have to respect the integrity of the building,” he said.

The building will contain 40 apartments.

