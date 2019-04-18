Clear
Charges to be dropped in Mason City stabbing

Antoine Rodgers (left) and Marvell Rodgers

Victim needed at least four surgeries after being attacked.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 5:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Officer is asking to dismiss charges against two men arrested after a stabbing.

Antoine A. Rodgers and Marvell D. Rodgers were accused of willful injury causing serious injury for the March 22 stabbing of Benny Montgomery. Mason City police officers say they were called to the 1300 block of North Federal Avenue and found Montgomery with multiple stab wounds.

Court documents indicate Montgomery had to undergo at least four surgeries after he was attacked.

A preliminary hearing for both Antoine and Marvell Rodgers was scheduled for Thursday but the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office filed a notice with the court that it would not be presenting any evidence and believes it would be appropriate to dismiss the case against both men without prejudice, which means charges could be refiled at some point in the future.

In its notice to the court, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office says it made this decision after conversations with law enforcement.
Assistant County Attorney Andrew D. Olson declined to explain why they want the case dismissed at this time since the charges can be refiled.

