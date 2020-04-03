Charges pending in Cerro Gordo County tractor accident

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Charges are pending over a tractor accident in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:30 pm on March 16 near the intersection of Quail Avenue and 170th Street, north of Rockwell. Weston Schaefer, 17 of Rockwell, was reportedly driving a tractor west on 170th Street when he lost control and rolled the tractor onto its side.

A passenger riding in the bucket of the tractor, Gabrielle Beck, 16 of Manly, was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with what are described as minor injuries.

The Mason City Fire Department and Rockwell police and EMTs assisted with this rollover.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending but online court records do not list any as having been filed yet.