Charges pending after rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after a crash Monday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 pm at the intersection of 105th Street and Nettle Avenue near Sheffield. Darrell Kammrad of Sheffield was westbound when he apparently lost control trying to turn and rolled his vehicle onto its side.

The Sheriff’s Office says once Kammrad was removed from his vehicle, he was checked out by EMS and refused transport to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says Kammrad was not wearing a seat belt and charges are pending in this accident.

The Iowa State Patrol, Sheffield fire and EMS, Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs, and Mason City Fire Medics all assisted at the scene.