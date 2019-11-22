Charges pending after Winneshiek County search

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Three law enforcement agencies combined on a northeast Iowa search Friday.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a home was searched on Madison Road near Ridgeway. The names of those involved have not been released but the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues and charges for drugs and illegally-owned firearms are pending.
The Decorah Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the search.
