Charges pending after Winneshiek County search

Sheriff's Office assisted by State Patrol and Decorah police.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 3:07 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Three law enforcement agencies combined  on a northeast Iowa search Friday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a home was searched on Madison Road near Ridgeway. The names of those involved have not been released but the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues and charges for drugs and illegally-owned firearms are pending.

The Decorah Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the search.

Article Comments

