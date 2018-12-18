Charges filed over tractor joyrides

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa – Two men are accused of driving other people’s tractors, resulting in major damage to one.

Joshua Lynn Mathahs, 22 of Rake, and Jesse Allan Boehm, 21 of Rake, are charged with 1st degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. They’re accused of stealing a tractor from a farm near Wesley on December 8, driving it through a ditch, onto the road, back into the ditch, and then leaving it in the middle of a picked corn field.

Authorities say the right front wheel separated from the rest of the tractor, doing $50,000 to $60,000 in damage.

Mathahs and Boehm are also accused of taking another tractor from a farm near Buffalo Center on December 8, using it to pull Mathahs’ truck out of the ditch, then putting the tractor back.