Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charges filed over tractor joyrides

Men from Rake accused of causing major damage to one tractor.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa – Two men are accused of driving other people’s tractors, resulting in major damage to one.

Joshua Lynn Mathahs, 22 of Rake, and Jesse Allan Boehm, 21 of Rake, are charged with 1st degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. They’re accused of stealing a tractor from a farm near Wesley on December 8, driving it through a ditch, onto the road, back into the ditch, and then leaving it in the middle of a picked corn field.

Authorities say the right front wheel separated from the rest of the tractor, doing $50,000 to $60,000 in damage.

Mathahs and Boehm are also accused of taking another tractor from a farm near Buffalo Center on December 8, using it to pull Mathahs’ truck out of the ditch, then putting the tractor back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events