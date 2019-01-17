Clear
Charges filed in deadly Dodge County collision

Rachel Harberts (middle), Jaxon (left) and Emerson (right). Rachel Harberts (middle), Jaxon (left) and Emerson (right).

Woman and her 8-year-old daughter were killed.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 2:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Dodge Center man is now facing charges for a fatal crash.

Tanner Ronald Kruckeberg, 24, is accused of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Charges were filed Wednesday for a two-vehicle collision involving Kruckeberg on September 7, 2018.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kruckeberg was driving the Hummer that smashed into the car driven by Rachel Marie Harberts of Dodge Center. The Patrol says Harberts was stopped on Highway 14 and waiting to turn left onto County Road 3 when Kruckeberg struck her from behind.

According to court documents, Kruckeberg admitted to law enforcement he was talking to someone on his cellphone while driving and when the call ended, Kruckeberg looked down to manually hang up. A State Trooper says when Kruckeberg looked up, he saw Harberts car right in front of him.

The State Patrol says their examination of the scene did not find any evidence of hard braking from Kruckeberg before the crash.
Harberts’ 8-year-old daughter Emerson was killed in the collision, while Harberts and her 12-year-old son Jaxon were taken to the hospital. Harberts herself later died from her injuries.

