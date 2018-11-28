Clear

Charges filed in Bremer County burglaries

Benjamin Schiel (left) and Chad Lindquist. Benjamin Schiel (left) and Chad Lindquist.

Two suspects identified.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 9:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – Two men have been charged for multiple burglaries in Bremer County.
T

he Sheriff’s Office says it got reports from October 5 to October 25 of items stolen out of vehicles and two garage break-ins in rural areas between Waverly and Denver.

Benjamin Schiel, 36 of Tripoli, was arrested Tuesday by the Tripoli Police Department for these crimes. He is charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 3rd degree theft, and two counts of 5th degree theft. He was booked into the Bremer County Jail on $5,500 bond.

Arrest warrants for these crimes have also been issued for Chad Lindquist, 46 of North Liberty. He is currently being held in the Winneshiek County Jail for an unrelated offense.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Image

More Welders needed

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots Donation Drive

Image

Salvation Army works to keep the homeless warm this winter

Image

NIACC packages 40,000 meals

Image

Police warning about porch pirates

Image

Discussing Line 3

Community Events