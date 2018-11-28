Charges filed in Bremer County burglaries

WAVERLY, Iowa – Two men have been charged for multiple burglaries in Bremer County.

he Sheriff’s Office says it got reports from October 5 to October 25 of items stolen out of vehicles and two garage break-ins in rural areas between Waverly and Denver.

Benjamin Schiel, 36 of Tripoli, was arrested Tuesday by the Tripoli Police Department for these crimes. He is charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 3rd degree theft, and two counts of 5th degree theft. He was booked into the Bremer County Jail on $5,500 bond.

Arrest warrants for these crimes have also been issued for Chad Lindquist, 46 of North Liberty. He is currently being held in the Winneshiek County Jail for an unrelated offense.