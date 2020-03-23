Clear
Charges filed against two men for Rochester shooting

Dashaun Pittman (left) and Davoren Bourssard

21-year-old victim shot in the leg Thursday night.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 5:08 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 5:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The two men arrested for a shooting in Rochester have been identified.

Dashuan Earl Pittman, 21 of Rochester, and Davoren Lanell Broussard, 29 of Brooklyn Park, are charged with 2nd degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Broussard is also charged with threats of violence.

Rochester police say Pittman and Broussard are responsible for a 22-year-old male getting shot in the leg on Thursday night. Officers say the shooting happened around 11 pm in the 600 block of Circle Street SW and the victim was driven to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say there was an argument over a woman before shots were fired and the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

