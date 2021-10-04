Charges filed after fatal vehicle vs. bike crash in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Charges have been filed in a fatal vehicle vs. bike accident that occurred June 27.

The crash killed Stephen Pieper, 48, and resulted in charges against 61-year-old James Hanson, of Oronoco.

Hanson is facing a misdemeanor charge of failure to yield.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest.

The sheriff's office said Hanson was in the intersection and Pieper was heading down the hill when the accident occurred.

There was no indication of alcohol or anyone being on their phone.