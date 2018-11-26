Clear

Charges filed after SUV crashes into gate at Minnesota governor's home

Man removed from vehicle at gunpoint Sunday night.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A motorist accused of crashing his SUV through the front gate of the Minnesota governor's residence told paramedics he was tired of dealing with "all the electricity under his skin."

Clinton Leonard Fouquette was charged Monday with making terroristic threats and causing criminal damage to property.

Authorities say in the criminal complaint that the 59-year-old St. Paul man drove his SUV into the gate around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers removed him from the vehicle at gunpoint.

They say Fouquette told state troopers he had many problems and believed his only solution was to talk to the governor.

The crash caused $50,000-$75,000 in damage to the gate. Gov. Mark Dayton was home at the time but wasn't injured.

Court records don't list a lawyer for Fouquette, who is due in court Tuesday. Bail is set at $25,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protecting your information while shopping online

Image

Zumbro River Sediment Removal

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Love Over Fear event

Image

Opening weekend for Castle Community

Image

Shop Local First Campaign

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Community Events