Charges filed after Rochester accident results in man punching driver

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A weekend accident resulted in charges after a man became angry and punched a 16-year-old male in the head multiple times.

Police said the accident happened Saturday night at 12th St. and 8th Ave. SE.

A 16-year-old turned with a yellow flashing light and pulled out in front of a vehicle and got hit.

The second vehicle had five occupants, including two young children.

Edward Thompson-Moore, 23, got out of the vehicle and was upset about the boy putting the family in danger. That’s when police said he punched him several times in the head. Thompson-Moore is facing assault charges.

The boy was given a citation for failing to yield, and a passenger in the second vehicle, a 22-year-old female, sustained minor injuries.