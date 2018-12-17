Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State Patrol: 1 person dead after Hancock County accident Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charges filed after Mower County collision

Jacob Kaput Jacob Kaput

Rochester man accused of felony DWI.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing several criminal charges after a weekend collision in Mower County.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 32, is accused of 1st degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm under the influence of alcohol, a limited license violation, and no proof of insurance.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaput was driving in Interstate 90 when he rear ended another vehicle Saturday evening. The other Driver, Harvey Friederichs, 23 of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.
Law enforcement says when they arrived at the scene of the crash, Kaput claimed someone else had been driving and then ran from the scene. Investigators say there was no evidence anyone left the scene or that anyone besides Kaput had been in the vehicle. Witnesses also identified Kaput at the driver that crashed into Friederichs.

Court documents say a breath test found Kaput had a .16 blood alcohol level at the time of the collision, twice the legal limit.

Kaput has a 2017 conviction for felony DWI in Freeborn County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips on saving money elsewhere

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Community Events