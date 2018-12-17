Charges filed after Mower County collision

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing several criminal charges after a weekend collision in Mower County.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 32, is accused of 1st degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm under the influence of alcohol, a limited license violation, and no proof of insurance.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaput was driving in Interstate 90 when he rear ended another vehicle Saturday evening. The other Driver, Harvey Friederichs, 23 of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says when they arrived at the scene of the crash, Kaput claimed someone else had been driving and then ran from the scene. Investigators say there was no evidence anyone left the scene or that anyone besides Kaput had been in the vehicle. Witnesses also identified Kaput at the driver that crashed into Friederichs.

Court documents say a breath test found Kaput had a .16 blood alcohol level at the time of the collision, twice the legal limit.

Kaput has a 2017 conviction for felony DWI in Freeborn County.