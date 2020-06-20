Murder charge filed in death of woman leaving Davenport protest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport police have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest.

Police charged 21-year-old Parker Belz, of Davenport, with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined in a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work at a restaurant but was getting in a vehicle to leave because the gathering outside a Walmart had turned unruly.

She died of a single shot in the back and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Belz was held in the Scott County Jail.