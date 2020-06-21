Charges dropped in assault on Rochester security guard

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Assault charges have now been dismissed against a man found incompetent to stand trial.

Marcus Angelo Chambers, 22 of Mankato, was arrested in early December 2018 after Rochester police said he attacked a security guard at the downtown U.S. Bank building. Investigators said Chambers knocked the guard down and punched him three or four times in the head.

Chambers was charged with 3rd and 5th degree assault.

He was ruled incompetent to stand trial in January 2019 and charges were finally dropped on June 17, 2020.