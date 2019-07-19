Clear
Charges dropped in Rochester pistol-whipping

Christopher Watson Christopher Watson

One defendant already sent to prison.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dismissed against the second defendant in a pistol-whipping case.

Shawn Bernard Watson, 25 of Rochester, had been charged with two counts of 2nd degree assault but both were dropped Friday as the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says the victims in the case are no longer cooperating with authorities.

Christopher Michael Watson previously pleaded guilty in this case to 2nd degree assault and was sentenced to three years behind bars.
Rochester police say an argument between Christopher Watson, Shawn Watson, and two other people erupted into violence when

Christopher Watson pulled out a gun, fired a shot that hit no one, then beat someone with the gun.

