Charges dropped in Rochester knife attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Charges in a Rochester knife attack have been dropped.

Erica Marie Rhoden, 27 of Blue Earth, was arrested on November 13, 2018, after police responding to the 800 block of North Broadway Avenue say Rhoden punched a 29-year-old man in the head and came at him with a knife.

Police say the man grabbed the knife to protect himself.

Charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault against Rhoden have been dismissed. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office says it has been unable to contact the victim to have his testify at trial.