Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Charges dropped in Rochester knife attack

Prosecutors say they can't find the victim.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Charges in a Rochester knife attack have been dropped.

Erica Marie Rhoden, 27 of Blue Earth, was arrested on November 13, 2018, after police responding to the 800 block of North Broadway Avenue say Rhoden punched a 29-year-old man in the head and came at him with a knife.

Police say the man grabbed the knife to protect himself.

Charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault against Rhoden have been dismissed. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office says it has been unable to contact the victim to have his testify at trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Community Events