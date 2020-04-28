Charges dropped in Rochester KFC shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dismissed against a man arrested for a shooting in a Rochester KFC parking lot.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on June 25, 2019, in the parking lot of the KFC in the 700 block of 12th Street SE. Officers say three shell casing were found there.

Karshe Hussein Adan, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on June 27 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with aiding and abetting 1st degree robbery and 2nd degree assault. Police said the shooting resulted from a drug deal gone bad.

Adan pleaded not guilty and the charges were dismissed after a judge ruled Olmsted County prosecutors had not shown probably cause to proceed to trial.