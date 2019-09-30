Charges dropped in Olmsted County death threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of threatening to kill his longtime girlfriend.

Thomas Cornell McReynolds, 34 of Rochester, was arrested on July 31 and charged with felony domestic assault and threats of violence. Authorities say McReynolds told a 45-year-old Stewartville woman he was going to “knock her teeth down her throat” and was going to kill her.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says charges against McReynolds have now been dropped due to an uncooperative witness.