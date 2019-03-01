Charges dropped in Olmsted County ATV crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man arrested after an ATV crash.
Paul George Cassidy, 54 of Eyota, was charged with criminal vehicular operation and DWI after authorities say he crashed the ATV on July 9, 2108, and injured a 71-year-old man. Cassidy pleaded not guilty in September 2018 but the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office dropped the charges Friday when a witness became unavailable for trial.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the crash initially claimed he fell off a roof but a deputy they saw the ATV flipped over in a ditch near the drive way.
The County Attorney’s Office says it is unlikely to refile the charges against Cassidy.
