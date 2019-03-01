Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charges dropped in Olmsted County ATV crash

Authorities say a 71-year-old man was hurt in the incident.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man arrested after an ATV crash.

Paul George Cassidy, 54 of Eyota, was charged with criminal vehicular operation and DWI after authorities say he crashed the ATV on July 9, 2108, and injured a 71-year-old man. Cassidy pleaded not guilty in September 2018 but the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office dropped the charges Friday when a witness became unavailable for trial.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the crash initially claimed he fell off a roof but a deputy they saw the ATV flipped over in a ditch near the drive way.

The County Attorney’s Office says it is unlikely to refile the charges against Cassidy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Demolition of Mason City Cost Cutters

Image

The Show Must go on

Image

Tracking More Friday Snow

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor cross-country skied to work during blizzard

Image

MASON CITY VS. MARION

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Image

Affording to live in Lanesboro

Image

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Community Events