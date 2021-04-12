Charges dropped against one of five men in Webster County double homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Murder charges have been dismissed against one defendant in a Webster County double homicide.

Two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felony against Darryll Jones, 23 of Fort Dodge, have been dropped after prosecutors said they no longer believed the charges could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt a trial.

Jones was one of five men accused of shooting to death Jamael Cox and Tyrone Cunningham, whose bodies were discovered on June 16, 2020 in Fort Dodge. Murder charges remain in place against:

Michael James Wells of Fort Dodge – Trial set to begin June 29.

Michael Shivers of Eagle Grove – Trial scheduled to start on October 29.

James Davis Jr. of Fort Dodge – Trial to begin on November 16.

Jeremiha Hatten of Fort Dodge – Trial to start on April 27.

Shivers, Davis, and Wells have also been charged with being felons in possession of firearms