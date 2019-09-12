Charges dropped against one in New Year's Day beating in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dismissed against one of the four people arrested for the New Year’s Day beating of two people in Rochester.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says counts of aiding and abetting 2nd and 3rd degree assault were dropped Thursday against Deusten Kyel Byron William James White, 33 of Rochester, because the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

White is one of four people charged after a 30-year-old man and woman told police they were attacked when they went to pick up her two kids at a home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE. Police say the man was beaten with a shovel, suffering a broken nose and needing stitches.

Of the other three defendants:

Timothy Earl Poindexter, 60 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. His trial is set to begin February 10, 2020.

Maurice Hegwood, 29 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. No trial date has been set for him.

Saadia Rogelia Sanders, 50 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault and aiding and abetting two counts of 3rd degree assault. Her trial is scheduled to begin on September 23.