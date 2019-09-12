Clear
BREAKING NEWS MercyOne-North Iowa expanding to Freeborn County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charges dropped against one in New Year's Day beating in Rochester

Three others pleading not guilty.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 3 Images

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dismissed against one of the four people arrested for the New Year’s Day beating of two people in Rochester.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says counts of aiding and abetting 2nd and 3rd degree assault were dropped Thursday against Deusten Kyel Byron William James White, 33 of Rochester, because the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

White is one of four people charged after a 30-year-old man and woman told police they were attacked when they went to pick up her two kids at a home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE. Police say the man was beaten with a shovel, suffering a broken nose and needing stitches.

Of the other three defendants:

Timothy Earl Poindexter, 60 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. His trial is set to begin February 10, 2020.

Maurice Hegwood, 29 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. No trial date has been set for him.

Saadia Rogelia Sanders, 50 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault and aiding and abetting two counts of 3rd degree assault. Her trial is scheduled to begin on September 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Another day, another round of potentially severe storms and flooding
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free bike sharing program sees spike in users

Image

Free bike sharing program sees spike in users

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watch in effect; Heavy rain possible in much of viewing area

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Carillon Commemorating Victims of 9/11

Image

Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Image

Changes for Uber and Lyft

Image

Clear Lake September 11th Memorial

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/11

Image

Southern MN woman in need of heart and kidney transplant

Community Events