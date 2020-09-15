Charges dropped against Rochester man accused of stabbing his brother

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of stabbing his brother.

William Willard McAnally, 63 of Rochester, was arrested on October 16, 2019, and charged with 2nd degree assault, two counts of threats of violence, and domestic assault. Rochester police said McAnally stabbed his 63-year-old brother in the hand with a blade over three inches long.

Officers said they had to release pepper balls in a bedroom to force McAnally out so they could take him into custody.

All charges against McAnally were dismissed Tuesday. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says it was done “in the interests of justice.”