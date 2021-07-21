Charges dropped against Mower County deputy accused of hitting prisoner

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a Mower County deputy accused of attacking a handcuffed prisoner.

Ryan Matthew Chrz, 35 of Austin, was charged with two counts of misconduct by a public officer and two counts of fifth-degree assault.

Law enforcement says Chrz took a teenager into custody on January 16, 2019, after an incident at McDonald’s in Austin. Chrz was accused of punching the handcuffed teen in the face after the teen kicked Chrz in the groin. Court documents state the teen said he never kicked Chrz and he claimed he was hit three times with pepper spray.

Chrz pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was prosecuted by the Rice County Attorney’s Office. A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday but the Rice County Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges after it could not produce a key witness and says it had no hope of doing so in the future.