Charges dropped against Mason City man accused of creating booms heard across town

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of releasing hydrogen balloons that would explode and could be heard across Mason City has had his charges dropped.

Court documents state the three charges against Doran Maklenburg were dropped last week.

He had been charged with three counts of felony unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon.

"Defendant is alleged to have possessed a bag or balloon filled with hydrogen or other unknown explosive gas. The device in question is referred to as an HHO balloon and does not contain incendiary or explosives. An HHO balloon consists of hydrogen and oxygen, run through an HHO generator. There is no allegation that Defendant possessed gun powder, gasoline, or black powder. While an HHO balloon makes a loud noise, it is an implosion into itself and not an explosion," court documents state. "The State has failed to provide sufficient evidence that the HHO balloon possessed by Defendant meets the definition of an offensive weapon as defined in Iowa Code Section 724.1(1)(c)."