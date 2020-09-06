Charges dismissed in assault of a Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of punching a police officer in the face.

Rasim Ikanovic, 21 of Rochester, was arrested on May 30, 2019, after police said he father reported him for not cooperating with his probation. As he was arrested, Ikanovic hit one officer in the face hard enough to leave with him signs of a concussion.

Ikanovic was charged with 4th degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing the legal process. Those charges have now been dismissed due to mental illness.