Charges dismissed in Rochester nurse assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of attacking a nurse.

Federico Sanchez Jr., 23 of Windom, was arrested on August 23, 2019, after an incident in the 200 block of Woodlake Drive SE. Rochester police said Sanchez hit a nurse in the head with a chair and threw a computer on the ground, breaking it.

He was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says those charges against Sanchez have now been dismissed “in the interests of justice.” The office says it was decided more investigation was needed before any prosecution could proceed.