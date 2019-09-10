Clear

Charges dismissed against woman accused of running over her son

Olmsted County Attorney's Office says she has died.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BYRON, Minn. - The sister of a murder defendant who was accused of running over her son has died.

Cynthia Lea Grund, 59 of Byron, is the sister of Lois Riess, the woman facing murder charges in Dodge County and Florida. Grund was arrested in March after authorities say she ran over her son while he was lying in the driveway. Officials say the son is suffering injuries to the head and pelvis in the incident.

Grund was charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, and domestic assault. However, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed to dismiss all charges in August because Grund had died.

No details on her death have been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Community Events