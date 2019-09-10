Charges dismissed against woman accused of running over her son

BYRON, Minn. - The sister of a murder defendant who was accused of running over her son has died.

Cynthia Lea Grund, 59 of Byron, is the sister of Lois Riess, the woman facing murder charges in Dodge County and Florida. Grund was arrested in March after authorities say she ran over her son while he was lying in the driveway. Officials say the son is suffering injuries to the head and pelvis in the incident.

Grund was charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, and domestic assault. However, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed to dismiss all charges in August because Grund had died.

No details on her death have been released.