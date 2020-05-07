Charges cropped against Austin woman arrested in February drug raids

AUSTIN, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against one of six people arrested in drug raids on two apartments in February.

Betheny Rose Kuehn, 24 of Austin, was charged with 3rd degree possession of methamphetamine and 5th degree drug possession after Austin police raided two apartments in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue SW. Officers said they found just over six grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana.

Charges were dismissed against Kuehn on Thursday.

Another of the six arrested has already pleaded guilty. Kelvin Tyron Cotton Jr., 44 of Austin, entered a guilty plea in March to 2nd degree drug sales. Authorities say he sold 17.22 grams of meth to a confidential informant. Of the other four:

Andrew Levelle Alexander, 37 of Austin, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs.

Jerry Arthur Hoy, 48 of Austin, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree sale of meth and 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

Kron Dvonte Girsham Stevenson, 20 of Austin, is pleading not guilty to 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

Kody Scott Larson, 24 of Austin, is pleading not guilty to 3rd and 5th degree drug possession.

No sentencing or trial dates have been set for the other five defendants due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much of Minnesota’s court system.