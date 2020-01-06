Charges: Minnesota man killed woman who honked at him to hurry up

A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting a woman who yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while waiting for him outside his home.
Fifty-six-year-old Angelo Borreson was charged Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 51-year-old Angela Wynne.
Borreson told authorities Wynne drove to his home near Badger in northern Minnesota on Wednesday to help him get gas for his vehicle.
According to the complaint, Borrenson said he accident shot Wynne after she started yelling at him to hurry. Borrenson said he did not mean for his shotgun to fire.
