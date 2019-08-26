Clear

Charges: Drunken man rolled onto, killed infant son in Minnesota

According to the complaint, Farnsworth had a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit to drive when he allegedly killed his 8-week-old son on Oct. 30.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors allege a Minneapolis man was drunk when he allegedly fell asleep and rolled onto his infant son, killing the baby last year.

Thirty-six-year-old Gabriel Farnsworth was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the complaint, Farnsworth had a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit to drive when he allegedly killed his 8-week-old son on Oct. 30. Farnsworth's wife, who was the baby's mother, was out of town.

The complaint says Farnsworth was distraught but also appeared to police to be intoxicated. The Star Tribune reports Farnsworth called 911 to report his son was not breathing and then told police "It's dead" when he greeted police at the door and handed them the infant.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak for Farnsworth.

