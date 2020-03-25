Charge dropped over damaged Clear Lake apartment

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 2nd degree criminal mischief charged is dismissed in the case of a trashed Clear Lake apartment.
Jacob Heiko Bruns, 25 of Clear Lake, was accused of causing over $2,000 in damage to an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Avenue N between July 2017 and early 2018. Investigators say there was damage done to six interior doors, four kitchen cabinets, and to bathroom cabinet drawers.
Court documents state Bruns has agreed to pay court costs and $2,200 in restitution to a property management company. Because of that, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office has dropped the case against Bruns.
