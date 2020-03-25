Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charge dropped over damaged Clear Lake apartment

The accused agreed to pay restitution.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 2nd degree criminal mischief charged is dismissed in the case of a trashed Clear Lake apartment.

Jacob Heiko Bruns, 25 of Clear Lake, was accused of causing over $2,000 in damage to an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Avenue N between July 2017 and early 2018. Investigators say there was damage done to six interior doors, four kitchen cabinets, and to bathroom cabinet drawers.

Court documents state Bruns has agreed to pay court costs and $2,200 in restitution to a property management company. Because of that, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office has dropped the case against Bruns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Image

Strikers bowling alley offering free grab and go meals

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Community Events