Charge dropped in attack on Rochester convenience store manager

Larry Mason (left) and Carlos Williams

Warrant remains out for second defendant.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges are dismissed against one defendant in a violent confrontation with a convenience store manager.

Carlos Jeremiah-Jabari Williams, 20 of Shakopee, and Larry Romell Mason, 18 of St. Paul, were accused of shoplifting some items from the Holiday Gas Station at 919 37th Street NW on April 30. The store clerk told Rochester police the two then returned 20 minutes later wearing different clothing and tried to buy cigarettes.

The clerk says he refused to sell to them and Mason then grabbed the cigarettes and ran outside. The store manager says he chased after Mason and threw a crowbar at the car Mason and Williams were in, shattering the back window. The manager says he followed them to Gage East Apartments, where he was grabbed, thrown to the ground, and kicked in the head.

Williams was charged with 3rd degree assault but that was dropped Monday morning after the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to prove Williams’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A warrant has been issued for Mason after he failed to appear in court on charges of misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.

