Charge dropped against accused Rochester scissors-stabber

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A charge of second-degree assault has been dismissed in the case of a man stabbed with a pair of scissors.

Anna Lee Katusky, 25 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2019 and accused of stabbing her significant other in the leg during an argument. She had been scheduled to stand trial in March 2020 but that was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says the assault charge against Katusky has now been dropped at the request of the victim.