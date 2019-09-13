Clear
Charge dismissed against man accused of naked property damage

Arrested after destructive spree in Grand Meadow.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of damaging school property while nude is no longer facing charges.

Christopher Jordan Greenwood, 26 of Stewartville, was charged with 1st degree criminal damage to property in Mower County. The Sheriff’s Office says it got a report from Grand Meadow on January 3 of tire tracks through multiple neighborhood yards, damage to a fence, and damage to several school district buildings.

Investigators say security video from one of the damaged buildings showed a naked Greenwood leaving the vehicle, then re-entering it and driving away.

A warrant was issued for Greenwood’s arrest on January 9 but he didn’t make his first court appearance until June 13. The 1st degree criminal damage charge has now been dismissed after a mental health evaluation.

