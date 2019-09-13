AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of damaging school property while nude is no longer facing charges.
Christopher Jordan Greenwood, 26 of Stewartville, was charged with 1st degree criminal damage to property in Mower County. The Sheriff’s Office says it got a report from Grand Meadow on January 3 of tire tracks through multiple neighborhood yards, damage to a fence, and damage to several school district buildings.
Investigators say security video from one of the damaged buildings showed a naked Greenwood leaving the vehicle, then re-entering it and driving away.
A warrant was issued for Greenwood’s arrest on January 9 but he didn’t make his first court appearance until June 13. The 1st degree criminal damage charge has now been dismissed after a mental health evaluation.
Related Content
- Charge dismissed against man accused of naked property damage
- Man accused of damaging property at Mercy-North Iowa
- Burglary charge dismissed against Forest City man
- Minnesota man arrested for fishing naked
- Accused school voyeur drops motion to dismiss charges against him
- Charges dismissed against woman accused of running over her son
- Overnight fire causes $70,000 in property damage
- Man pleads guilty to stalking and property damage.
- Misconduct charge dismissed against ex-jail deputy
- "Bachelor" star wants fatal accident charge dismissed