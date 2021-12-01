Charge dismissed against 2nd man in Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charges have been dropped against one of the defendants in a violent home invasion.

Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43 of Mason City, and Johnny Lee Hovenga Jr. were both accused of forcing their way into a Mason City home in the 400 block of East State Street on January 29. Investigators said Dodge stole items from the home while Hovenga attacked the homeowner with his fists and a small baseball bat.

Hovenga pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Dodge pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery and that charge has now been dismissed. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says there is insufficient evidence to justify prosecution.