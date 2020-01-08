Clear

Chaotic scene in Olmsted County courtroom as man tries to throw cell phone, $100 bills

A chaotic scene inside a courtroom Monday involved a 21-year-old man arguing with a judge and deputies before he attempted to throw a cell phone and a large amount of $100 bills to someone in the gallery.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 9:16 AM

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened Monday afternoon when Kareem Hollins, 21, began arguing with Judge Hayne and deputies.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday afternoon when Kareem Hollins, 21, began arguing with Judge Hayne and deputies.

Authorities said Hollins resisted arrest and is facing additional charges of obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.

 

