Channel One's Empty Bowls fundraiser is back!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year will be the 17th year Channel One is hosting Empty Bowls. If you're familiar with the event that normally happens in person, well this year will look a lot different as it's to-go.

You'll have 10 gourmet soups to choose from thanks to 5 local restaurants participating. You'll also receive a handmade bowl as a reminder for those who may not know where their next meal will come from.

What's different this year though is because it's a to-go event. you will have to pick up your order. Jessica Sund with Channel One said doing it this way in 2020 actually brought in the most money they've ever received during the fundraiser. "Not only do we raise close to $70,000 to put towards the purchases of food, keep our trucks on the road, to deliver that food to surrounding areas. But it also helps to raise awareness," she explained. "I think that food insecurity is something that is kind of an invisible thing. You don't always know that the person sitting next to you may not know where their next meal is coming from."

Everything is pre-order only and you must get them in by this Sunda, October 10th by 7 p.m. The pickup days for the soup are next Tuesday and Wednesday, October 12th and 13th.