Channel One praises area church for fresh produce donations during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank is praising an area church for supplying thousands of pounds of fresh produce during the pandemic.

Director of development and communications Jessica Sund says since April Autumn Ridge Church has provided 14,761 pounds of fresh produce for the food shelf.

Sund says with families losing their jobs during the pandemic the produce is in high demand.

She explained, “Sometimes it can be expensive to buy but it's so important for the health of our communities to have this fresh produce so not only are they excited to get it but it makes them feel special because it really is the most beautiful produce. It's so fresh and it's local and it makes them feel special so we're super grateful for this partnership that they allow us to provide it for our families that need it.”

Sund added it’s especially needed since fresh produce is the only item the pantry is accepting for food donations at this time.

She added, “We're not longer accepting food drive items, or shelf items or items donated from the public so this fresh produce is the only thing we're allowing to be donated from the public and people really stepped up.”

If you’re interested in donating you can find drop off locations here and a link to give a monetary donation here.