Channel One is partnering with SEMCAC to feed people in Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank is partnering with SEMCAC to bring food to those who need it in Dodge County. It's called the Truck to Trunk event.

The government is buying food from farmers and producers then distributing it to families in need across Minnesota. Executive director of Channel One, Virginia Merritt, said food shelves don't have enough space to store the boxes, so that's where Channel One comes into play. She explained they've been doing these events 3 to 4 times a week. Merritt said at the beginning of the pandemic, she wasn't sure how much of their services they were going to be able to provide. But because of the support from the community, they're getting back on their feet. "We were look at a $200,000 monthly deficit, but the community has really stepped up," said Merritt. "We've been able to distribute food in new ways and creatively so that we can distribute it safely to people. It's really brought out the best in Channel One and the best in the communities that support us."

Channel One Regional Food Bank is expecting a surge in demand across the region now that benefits are expiring and it's hard to know what the school year will look like this fall. "With all that uncertainty, at Channel One Food Bank, we're the stop gap," Merritt said. "We're meant to be supplemental. However, we're becoming the main stays of peoples diets. We're taking that very seriously and we're doing everything we can to distribute as much quality food as possible throughout the region."

The event was open to anyone in need. Volunteers put an assorted meat box in the trunk of your vehicle while supplies last. They were distributed at Kasson Middle School.