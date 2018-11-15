Clear

Channel One gets big donation for new truck

Halfway toward buying new refrigerated truck.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Channel One Regional Food Bank is halfway to buying a new refrigerated truck.

Think Mutual Bank is donating $75,000 over five years to the purchase, which Channel One says it hopes to make in 2019.

“So many people rely on these Channel One trucks”, says Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One. “Without them we would not be able to get food to the areas we serve. Think Bank’s generosity and understanding of this need is amazing, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Channel One trucks serve 185 food shelves and meal programs in a 14-county region, helping prevent hunger in nearly 60,000 people.

“We’re delighted to partner with Channel One on this important opportunity that supports the critical work they do in the community,” says Paul Mackin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Think Mutual Bank.

