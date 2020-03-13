With COVID-19 cases increasing, Channel One is calling for help

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Channel One Regional Food Bank is sounding a call for help in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in Minnesota.

The agency which serves people in 14 counties says those who experience food insecurity and poverty are likely to be the most affected by CDC recommendations of community-based interventions and many of the individuals Channel One serves do not have the luxury of working from home, may not get paid if they are not able to work, and cannot purchase an increased supply of food and personal care items.

To assist people in getting food while they are healthy and to avoid others, the Channel One Food Shelf will be open Saturday from 8 am until 1 pm. Boxes of food will also be packed for those who do not want to enter the Food Shelf and be close to others.

Channel One says it needs additional volunteers to pack emergency food boxes and because many of its regular volunteers are in at-risk or vulnerable categories, a call is going out to the Rochester community for healthy and low-risk individuals to sign up for a volunteer shift at helpingfeedpeople.org.

Financial donations can also be made online at helpingfeedpeople.org or by texting feedpeople to 243725. Channel One says $25 can produce 100 meals.