Channel One and United Way team up against food insecurity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pre-pandemic Channel One Regional Food Bank served 2,500 households a month, now that number is close to 3,600. The last 15 months Channel One has spent committing to being more inclusive by reimagining its food shelf to provide more culturally relevant and fresh foods.

Funds from the CARES act allowed staff to renovate and reimagine its food shelf into a superfood shelf, increasing capacity for fresh and frozen foods.

This allows families to come in weekly or whenever necessary.

Virginia Merritt, executive director of Channel One Regional Food Bank and this year's Maude Finch Award recipient says they were set back in ending food insecurity by the pandemic - now is time to get caught up and do even better.

“The super shelf isn't just about food and capacity - it's about an environment that makes people feel welcome and not ashamed to be using the food shelf,” she explains.

She adds people of color are 2 times more likely to struggle with food insecurity than white people.

She says, “We hear all the time that families didn't come to see us until there was absolutely no food and they had no other option. We don't want that to be true. We want people to come to us before they're desperate, to make sure that they have consistent, healthy, access to food.”

Merritt says before the pandemic 1 in 11, now 1 in 9 don't know where their next meal is coming from - 1 in 6 of them are children.

