ROCHESTER, Minn.- Channel One Regional Food Bank received a 40,000-pound donation of mac and cheese from Land O’ Lakes on Wednesday.
The donation is part of Land O’ Lakes First Run Program, which started in 2010. Since the start of the program, they have donated 5 million pounds of products to food banks across the area.
Channel One tells KIMT News 3 mac and cheese isn’t something they get donations of often, so to get 40,000 boxes of it is something to be excited about.
The donation will provide 48,000 meals to people in need across 14 counties.
Channel One Regional Foodbank says the best way to help feed those in need across the area is to donate.
Related Content
- Channel One Regional Food Bank receives 40,000-pound donation of mac and cheese
- $150,000 grant for Channel One Regional Food Bank
- New director for Channel One Regional Food Bank
- Aldi donates thousands to Channel One food bank
- Channel One Regional Food Bank loses a third of trucks to flooding
- Channel One announces its food bank donor of the year
- Rochester gives more than a mile of Mac and Cheese
- A mile of mac and cheese was only the beginning
- Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to the menu
- Rochester Food Bank Encourages 'Donating a Row'
Scroll for more content...