Channel One Regional Food Bank receives 40,000-pound donation of mac and cheese

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Channel One Regional Food Bank received a 40,000-pound donation of mac and cheese from Land O’ Lakes on Wednesday.

The donation is part of Land O’ Lakes First Run Program, which started in 2010. Since the start of the program, they have donated 5 million pounds of products to food banks across the area.

Channel One tells KIMT News 3 mac and cheese isn’t something they get donations of often, so to get 40,000 boxes of it is something to be excited about.

The donation will provide 48,000 meals to people in need across 14 counties.

Channel One Regional Foodbank says the best way to help feed those in need across the area is to donate.