Channel One Regional Food Bank purchases new refrigerated truck

Channel One Regional Food Bank took a significant hit during the summer of 2019's flooding. Several of their vehicles were underwater.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank purchased a new 26-foot refrigerated truck.

"It was a blow. We didn't want to stop any deliveries or stop any services to people who needed so it was a little hard. It was out of no where. We saw deductibles that we had to pay and some trucks that were completely totalled," explains Jessica Sund, director of development and communicatons.

The food bank relies on its trucks to pick up and deliver food across its 14-county region it serves.

The new truck was purchased with the help of Think Bank and UnitedHealthcare, which each invested $75,000 into the truck. Nuss Truck and Equipment offered a discount on the truck.

Channel One recently discovered another truck is now having problems as a result of the flood damage, and it will likely need to purchase another new truck soon.

