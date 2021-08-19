Channel One Regional Food Bank prepares to fight childhood hunger during the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank is wrapping up the summer and preparing to help families transition into the school year. The food bank sees high demand in the summer when children don't have access to lunch and breakfast at school. Now that class is about to be in session, there are still services available for families with school-age children.

In time for the back-to-school season, Channel One is gearing up for its childhood hunger program and rolling out backpack kits. The food bank works with Rochester Public Schools to determine which families could benefit from taking home a backpack of food for the weekend.

"They've got plenty of ready-to-eat food. Items that are really easy for a child to prepare or maybe need no preparation at all so that they can have those snacks and little meals over the weekend," explains Jessica Sund, director of development and communications.

The goal is to feed children so that they can focus on being kids, not worrying about where their next meal is going to come from. Channel One Regional Food Bank is continuing to find ways to make it easier for families to access food. It has food delivery available for people who aren't able to come to the food bank, plus a new app that allows people to pick out their groceries ahead of time and pick them up at the food bank.

"It's been a very difficult year...so now as we look at children getting ready to go back into school, we want to make sure that they've got enough food to really support their learning and their energy levels so they can do their best in school," explains Sund.

If you're not currently a part of the backpack program and your family could use those snacks and small meals, Sund encourages you to talk to your child's teacher.

If you want to support the childhood hunger program at Channel One Regional Food Bank, click here. Every dollar donated is 3.5 meals for someone in need.