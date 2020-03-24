Channel One Regional Food Bank packing emergency boxes of food

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every 6 hours, volunteers are packing 2,000 emergency boxes at Channel One. That's 36 boxes every 5 minutes. The goal behind this is to help distribute the food a little faster.

A lot of food shelf volunteers consist of the older population, so Channel One is trying to limit person to person contact. Executive Director, Virginia Merritt, explained all of the staff is working from home right now. The only form of volunteer operation going on is the emergency boxing. Volunteers come in during their designated shifts to help with packing. Merritt said she's grateful for the extra hand during this time. "Right now, we're hearing that every time people leave their house, it's a little bit risky," said Merritt. "So the fact that these volunteers who are still healthy are willing to come out and take that risk in order to make sure people have enough food to eat, it's just really heartwarming."

Channel One is encouraging people to not donate food right now and avoid coming to the food bank unless you're signed up to volunteer to pack emergency boxes. Merritt said the best thing you can do is donate money.