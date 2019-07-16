Channel One Regional Food Bank loses a third of trucks to flooding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now that the water from flooding in Olmsted County is gone, Channel One Regional Food Bank is assessing just how much damage is done.

During June flooding, water flooded the food bank's lot with water almost reaching the side-mirrors of the vehicles.

The damage? All nine trucks got some water damage and needed repairs. Three of the vehicles were completely totaled; the organization is still waiting to hear back on a fourth.

There's no ball park number on how much all the repairs and replacements will cost, but Communications and Events Manager, Jessica Sund, knows it won't happen overnight.

"It takes a lot of time and planning and process and money to repurchase these trucks. But, we'll get through it with the help from our really nice supporters," she said.

Having a full fleet is essential for the food bank to help pick up food from retailers and deliver it to communities in need. The six available trucks are being used overtime to make sure food is still delivered to Channel One's 185 nonprofit partners in a 14-county region.

Sund said they're able to keep pushing thanks to people volunteering to help out through clean up and monetary donations.

"It shows that they care about what we're doing for others in the community that need a little bit of assistance with their food bills and things like that. It's just an overwhelming support, it's just really nice to see we're taken care of in time of need," Sund said.

The biggest impact of the impaired fleet is not having the available trucks to pick up produce from Minneapolis. As a result, food bank clients don't have as many healthy options to choose from.

To help the food bank get back on its feet, click here.