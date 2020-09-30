Channel One Regional Food Bank is providing prepared meals for students and their families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Regional Food Bank recently received a grant of nearly $700,000 from the Minnesota Department of Education. The mission is to supplement the meals students are missing out on while they're not in school full-time.

This is the first time that the food bank has been able to provide prepared meals for students and their families and it'll all begin next week. This funding has to be spent by December 30th of this year. So, just in those three months, an additional 72,000 meals will be provided to families who are facing food insecurity. The prepared meals will begin next week and pick-up locations will be spread out across the area, like Rochester, Stewartville, Byron, Dover and Eyota. Families can pick up the meals three times a week, which consists of two meals each time. If you add that up, it's a total of six dinners each week for every family member.

Merritt explained it's the power of partnerships with Channel One that's making sure no one goes hungry. "We know that families are struggling with kids missing meals they usually eat in school and with just the general economy and the hit that it's taking because of COVID," said Merritt. "We partner with many different community organizations - there's a site at the Jeremiah Program, a site at Boys and Girls Club, Head Start is participating - just to name a few. Really getting food directly into the hands of families that need it." Some other partnerships are the City of Rochester and the Rochester Public Library. The partnership with the library will allow people in the community to be screened for food insecurity and provide them with the prepared meals if they're in need.

Thanks to some CARES Act funding from Olmsted County, Channel One is also able to double its backpack kits going into public schools and conduct home deliveries from the food shelf for Rochester Public School families. The executive director, Virginia Merritt, explained not only will this help out parents who are heading back to work, but it will also create some jobs here. "We're concerned that there are parents that are having to go to work and maybe leaving home older kids in charge of littler kids. It's not realistic for those children to get to the schools everyday to pick up food," said Merritt. "So we want to make sure that kids that who are home and families are doing their best, that they have access to the food that they need."

Channel One Regional Food Bank is opening a new food shelf on October 9th. They were able to remodel the previous one and expand it for indoor shopping since they're starting to transition from mostly curbside pick up, but if you prefer curbside pick up, it will remain an option. Channel One is hosting its biggest fundraiser, Empty Bowls, on October 8th and 9th. This year, it'll be to-go style and you must place your order by October 7th.